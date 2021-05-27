Junior Achievement awards more than $16,000 in college scholarships

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - High school students from four counties in northwest Ohio were awarded $16,500 in college scholarships Thursday morning by Junior Achievement of Northwest Ohio.

More than 200 students submitted ideas for the JA Innovators Challenge, where students were asked to identify a problem within their community and propose an innovative solution, then submit a written and video presentation of their idea.

The first-place team of juniors Carson Mellott, Gunther Kissell, and Jacob Weingart, came from Tiffin Columbian. Each was awarded a $2,000 college scholarship for their idea of ‘The Zone,’ a recreation center and restaurant that would be a safe, positive, and engaging space for teens to gather.

In second place was Lasharia Key, a sophomore at Horizon Science Academy of Toledo studying JA curriculum in the afterschool program at The Art Tatum Zone. Key proposed a mental health center for teens, and her solution earned her a $1,750 scholarship.

Third place went to Archbold students Lyndsay Gladieux and Regan Ramirez, who were awarded $1,500 college scholarships from their proposal for an intergenerational exchange between Fairlawn Retirement Community and Archbold High School.

In fourth place, the Archbold juniors Karsyn Hostetler, Emma Hall, and Addison Moyer were each awarded a $1,250 scholarship based on their proposal for an English Language Learners program to foster strong peer connections between students with language barriers.

The fifth-place team of seniors Mary Bremyer and Kaitlyn Ledwedge also came from Tiffin Columbian. They were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship for ‘The Positive Parking Project’ entry, a proposal to install an escalator between school parking lots to increase student safety.

