‘Never Forget’ gardens honors those that lost their lives serving our country

By Tony Geftos
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Memorial Weekend is meant to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Many Americans also plant flowers and gardens during the holiday.

Now, a nationwide effort is underway to get Americans to plant Never Forget Gardens in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“They’re encouraging Americans to plant gardens, a Never Forget Garden. And these can be as simple as a single plant indoors to something more sophisticated,” explains Terry Langenderfer, General Manager at Carruth Studio in Waterville. It’s one of roughly 100 sites across the country where the markers are in production and available for purchase, retailing at $99.00.

Carruth Studio presented a garden marker to Lt. Col. (Retired) Bob Krichbaum, who conducts the Polish American Concert Band.

You can learn more by clicking the link for Carruth Studio HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

