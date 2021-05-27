‘Never Forget’ gardens honors those that lost their lives serving our country

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Memorial Weekend is meant to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Many Americans also plant flowers and gardens during the holiday.

Now, a nationwide effort is underway to get Americans to plant Never Forget Gardens in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“They’re encouraging Americans to plant gardens, a Never Forget Garden. And these can be as simple as a single plant indoors to something more sophisticated,” explains Terry Langenderfer, General Manager at Carruth Studio in Waterville. It’s one of roughly 100 sites across the country where the markers are in production and available for purchase, retailing at $99.00.

"Never Forget" garden markers commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Locally, they are produced and sold by @CarruthStudio in Waterville. A portion of each $99 marker goes to @SHGTUS The Conductor of the Polish American Band received one as a gift. pic.twitter.com/EKSLNZCJZ8 — Tony Geftos (@TonyGeftos13abc) May 27, 2021

Carruth Studio presented a garden marker to Lt. Col. (Retired) Bob Krichbaum, who conducts the Polish American Concert Band.

