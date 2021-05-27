New Holland Huckleberry to lead Groundhog Day

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re heading into Memorial Day weekend, but one local couple is already looking ahead to another holiday: Groundhog Day.

Today I got to meet (and hold!) the newest Holland Huckleberry groundhog. Name submissions are being accepted by friends and family of Charlie and Terri Hoag, who have hosted Groundhog Day in Holland since 2001 and raised more than $17,000 for local Veteran organizations. pic.twitter.com/7298SvlGJk — Tony Geftos (@TonyGeftos13abc) May 27, 2021

Charlie and Terri Hoag host Groundhog Day at their home in Holland every February. The tradition started after Charlie found a baby groundhog in the woods and saw its mother get attacked by a coyote. He adopted the groundhog and named him Holland Huckleberry.

Over the years, there have been several Holland Huckleberries including HuckyToo and Hucky BlueToo, who only lived one year and one month.

After a year without Groundhog Day, the Hoags have adopted another groundhog. She will be the first female to lead the local celebration, which is also a fundraiser for veterans organizations such as Honor Flight and The Dixon Center.

The name of the newest Hucky will be announced August 2, 2021.

