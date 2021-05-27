Traffic
New Holland Huckleberry to lead Groundhog Day

To-be-named groundhog is a little more than one month old
The newest Holland Huckleberry is the first female out of the four groundhogs owned by the Hoags.
The newest Holland Huckleberry is the first female out of the four groundhogs owned by the Hoags.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re heading into Memorial Day weekend, but one local couple is already looking ahead to another holiday: Groundhog Day.

Charlie and Terri Hoag host Groundhog Day at their home in Holland every February. The tradition started after Charlie found a baby groundhog in the woods and saw its mother get attacked by a coyote. He adopted the groundhog and named him Holland Huckleberry.

Over the years, there have been several Holland Huckleberries including HuckyToo and Hucky BlueToo, who only lived one year and one month.

After a year without Groundhog Day, the Hoags have adopted another groundhog. She will be the first female to lead the local celebration, which is also a fundraiser for veterans organizations such as Honor Flight and The Dixon Center.

The name of the newest Hucky will be announced August 2, 2021.

