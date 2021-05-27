Ohio’s COVID map is no more

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health will no longer update Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System, Health Director Stephanie McCloud announced Thursday.

The map provided a county-level view at the coronavirus outlook throughout the state. The color-coded system was used to indicate the risk to the public based on the spread and potential exposure to the virus but McCloud said it has served its purpose.

Counties listed in yellow were considered active exposure in the spread, orange indicated increased exposure and spread, red indicated a very high risk, and purple showed severe exposure and spread.

“We’re in a very different point in this pandemic and the need for this kind of urgency has passed,” said McCloud, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

