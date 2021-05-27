Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio’s COVID map is no more

(Source: ODH)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health will no longer update Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System, Health Director Stephanie McCloud announced Thursday.

The map provided a county-level view at the coronavirus outlook throughout the state. The color-coded system was used to indicate the risk to the public based on the spread and potential exposure to the virus but McCloud said it has served its purpose.

Counties listed in yellow were considered active exposure in the spread, orange indicated increased exposure and spread, red indicated a very high risk, and purple showed severe exposure and spread.

“We’re in a very different point in this pandemic and the need for this kind of urgency has passed,” said McCloud, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk past sign displayed for Ohio's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State...
Ohio announces 1st $1 million Vax-a-Million lottery winner
Michael Kohn, 19, and three juveniles were arrested for allegedly stealing purses from two...
Four people arrested in Monday morning purse robberies at two Toledo stores
Temperance man breaks fifth Guinness World Record
The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
‘A whirlwind’: 1st Ohio vaccine lottery winners speak out

Latest News

The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
‘A whirlwind’: 1st Ohio vaccine lottery winners speak out
The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
Ohio teen wins full ride for college in vaccine lottery
FILE - A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the...
First quarter GDP unchanged at robust 6.4% annual rate
FILE - Hiring signs are posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa.,...
US jobless claims fall to 406,000, a new pandemic low