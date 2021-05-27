Traffic
Playhouse Project Blitz Build inspires next generation of homeowners

Fundraising event supporting children in the community & affordable housing
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 4th Annual Playhouse Project Blitz Build, a special fundraising initiative, has brought together the whole community, including dozens of businesses and hundreds of volunteers, and it all centers around dreaming big and building bigger.

The Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity, along with their title sponsor, Libbey Glass, and dozens of local businesses including 13abc are sponsoring the designing and building of 30 specifically tailored dream playhouses for deserving children in the community.

“It’s just a great connection between home ownership and the principles that Habitat has, which is everyone deserves a place to live,” said Michael McIntyre, Executive Director of Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity. “We’re just so excited to have this fundraiser here at Fifth Third Field for the fourth year in a row.”

The goal is to inspire the pride and joy of home ownership at a young age and serves as one of their biggest fundraisers of the year, raising more than $125,000 to provide affordable housing and repairs for families in need in Lucas County.

“These custom-designed playhouses really are a wonderful blessing for our children,” McIntyre said. “This past year has been tough, a lot of people are cooped inside. This is a way for them to get outside, mess with their friends, be in their backyard and really have a place of their own, so we think it’s a wonderful blessing in a child’s life.”

