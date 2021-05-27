Traffic
Port Clinton unveils new accessibility features for beaches

By Sarah McRitchie
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ability Center and the City of Port Clinton hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday for new accessible features on one of the city’s beaches.

City leaders gathered to roll out the new “mobi mats” that provides wheelchair access to beachgoers on the Lake Erie shore off Perry Street. It’s part of the city’s initiative to create a welcoming community for all — aiming to be the most disability-friendly community in the country, according to the Ability Center.

The City of Port Clinton was able to make the purchases thanks to funding provided by the Greater Toledo Ability Center.

“It allowed us to install an accessible ramp and something called a mobi mat to give the public — all of the public, even those with mobility issues -- the opportunity to be part of the family, be part of the fun, be part of the beach, and be part of Lake Erie,” said Mike Snider, Mayor of Port Clinton.

Just up the road, the city’s park has a completely accessible playground it installed a few years back.

“It’s one of the most amazing playgrounds I’ve ever seen,” said Snider. “It’s completely accessible, kids of all ages and all abilities are down there all the time. Everybody’s welcome.”

