Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Some Toledo pools unable to open, lifeguards needed

(WTAP News)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewciz announced Thursday some of the city’s pools and the splash pad will not be able to open due to a shortage of lifeguards.

Two city pools and the Savage splash pad will not be able to open until Toledo can hire eight to ten additional lifeguards. The mayor said the hiring process has been difficult despite redoubling its efforts and offering a $15 an hour minimum wage.

The city previously announced it planned to have six pools as well as the splash pad open by June 1st. The announcement was part of the city’s focus on summer youth programming to bring positive experiences after a year of violence that plagued the city.

“We all have a responsibility when it comes to making sure kids have good opportunities this summer,” said Kapszukiewicz.

Based on the staffing Toledo currently has, three pools will be able to open on the original goal date. Roosevelt pool, Pickford pool, and the Navarre pool can all open on June 1st. Willy’s pool will be able to open the following week on June 7.

That leaves two additional pools and the city’s splash pad still unstaffed. The pool at Jamie Farr Park, Wilson Park, and the Savage splash pad cannot open until more lifeguards are hired and certified.

“The fact we’re still struggling to get these last 8-10 lifeguards is an indication, not that city has fallen short, but that the community has fallen short,” said Kapszukiewciz. “I don’t want anyone to say there’s nothing for my young one to do this summer, that there’s not a job... there are and we’re hiring.”

To apply for a position, go here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk past sign displayed for Ohio's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State...
Ohio announces 1st $1 million Vax-a-Million lottery winner
Michael Kohn, 19, and three juveniles were arrested for allegedly stealing purses from two...
Four people arrested in Monday morning purse robberies at two Toledo stores
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Temperance woman dies in Monday evening motorcycle crash
Foundation for Life is no longer allowing the clinic's escorts on the property.
Pro-life group buys parking lot across street from abortion clinic
He is charged with stealing a pool pump the family had been waiting for
Local police track down porch pirate with the help of technology and some alert neighbors

Latest News

Toledo Farmer’s Market returns this weekend for 32nd annual Flower Day
Tiffin Columbian High School
Junior Achievement awards more than $16,000 in college scholarships
The all-immersive science center opens Friday for weekend visits for the whole family.
In-person science education returns as Imagination Station reopens
Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and dozens of local businesses are hosting the 4th Annual...
Playhouse Project Blitz Build inspires next generation of homeowners
The all-immersive science center opens Friday for weekend visits for the whole family.
In-Person Science Education Returns: Imagination Station Reopens!