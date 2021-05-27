Some Toledo pools unable to open, lifeguards needed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewciz announced Thursday some of the city’s pools and the splash pad will not be able to open due to a shortage of lifeguards.

Two city pools and the Savage splash pad will not be able to open until Toledo can hire eight to ten additional lifeguards. The mayor said the hiring process has been difficult despite redoubling its efforts and offering a $15 an hour minimum wage.

The city previously announced it planned to have six pools as well as the splash pad open by June 1st. The announcement was part of the city’s focus on summer youth programming to bring positive experiences after a year of violence that plagued the city.

“We all have a responsibility when it comes to making sure kids have good opportunities this summer,” said Kapszukiewicz.

Based on the staffing Toledo currently has, three pools will be able to open on the original goal date. Roosevelt pool, Pickford pool, and the Navarre pool can all open on June 1st. Willy’s pool will be able to open the following week on June 7.

That leaves two additional pools and the city’s splash pad still unstaffed. The pool at Jamie Farr Park, Wilson Park, and the Savage splash pad cannot open until more lifeguards are hired and certified.

“The fact we’re still struggling to get these last 8-10 lifeguards is an indication, not that city has fallen short, but that the community has fallen short,” said Kapszukiewciz. “I don’t want anyone to say there’s nothing for my young one to do this summer, that there’s not a job... there are and we’re hiring.”

To apply for a position, go here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.