Toledo Farmer’s Market returns this weekend for 32nd annual Flower Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Farmer’s Market is making a return this year, starting this weekend with its 32nd annual Flower Day Weekend.

On Saturday and Monday, local farmers will be selling during Market Days. Products include artisan baked goods, produce, beef, coffee, cheese, and more. In addition, shoppers can wander and shop from among a variety of artisans’ jewelry works, yard art, crafts, soaps, candles, and flowers.

On Sunday’s Flower Day, 30 of the area’s best flower growers and greenhouses will pack the market with their flowers and plants.

Live music and fair food, including kettle corn, hot dogs, Italian sausages, gyros, Chinese dishes, burritos, onion rings, fries, and hamburgers will be available as well.

Parking is available both along Erie Street in front of the Erie Street Market, located at 237 South Erie St. and throughout the Warehouse District.

Organizers ask everyone attending to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the market. Those with challenged immune systems are urged to shop on Monday or via the website.

Saturday “Market Day”: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday “Flower Day”: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday “Market Day”: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.