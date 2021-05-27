Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo Farmer’s Market returns this weekend for 32nd annual Flower Day

(Toledo Farmers' Market)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Farmer’s Market is making a return this year, starting this weekend with its 32nd annual Flower Day Weekend.

On Saturday and Monday, local farmers will be selling during Market Days. Products include artisan baked goods, produce, beef, coffee, cheese, and more. In addition, shoppers can wander and shop from among a variety of artisans’ jewelry works, yard art, crafts, soaps, candles, and flowers.

On Sunday’s Flower Day, 30 of the area’s best flower growers and greenhouses will pack the market with their flowers and plants.

Live music and fair food, including kettle corn, hot dogs, Italian sausages, gyros, Chinese dishes, burritos, onion rings, fries, and hamburgers will be available as well.

Parking is available both along Erie Street in front of the Erie Street Market, located at 237 South Erie St. and throughout the Warehouse District.

Organizers ask everyone attending to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the market. Those with challenged immune systems are urged to shop on Monday or via the website.

  • Saturday “Market Day”: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Sunday “Flower Day”: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Monday “Market Day”: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk past sign displayed for Ohio's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State...
Ohio announces 1st $1 million Vax-a-Million lottery winner
Michael Kohn, 19, and three juveniles were arrested for allegedly stealing purses from two...
Four people arrested in Monday morning purse robberies at two Toledo stores
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Temperance woman dies in Monday evening motorcycle crash
Foundation for Life is no longer allowing the clinic's escorts on the property.
Pro-life group buys parking lot across street from abortion clinic
He is charged with stealing a pool pump the family had been waiting for
Local police track down porch pirate with the help of technology and some alert neighbors

Latest News

Tiffin Columbian High School
Junior Achievement awards more than $16,000 in college scholarships
The all-immersive science center opens Friday for weekend visits for the whole family.
In-person science education returns as Imagination Station reopens
Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and dozens of local businesses are hosting the 4th Annual...
Playhouse Project Blitz Build inspires next generation of homeowners
The all-immersive science center opens Friday for weekend visits for the whole family.
In-Person Science Education Returns: Imagination Station Reopens!