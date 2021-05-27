Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo Zoo to dedicate plaque to former employee after his passing

Ray Anderson dedicated more than 19 years as a zoo ride operator
By Ashley Smith
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the Toledo Zoo & Aquarium gears up for a busy summer season, there is one notable absence in the park. On May 7, 2021, the zoo lost one of its veteran staff members. According to zoo leaders, Ray Anderson passed away following an unexpected cancer diagnosis. He served as the #2 Amusement Rides Supervisor, working as a ride operator for the Historic Train and Historic South Carousel, African Animal Carousel and the Safari Railway Train Ride. Anderson dedicated nearly 20 years to the zoo.

“He’s definitely going to be a missed individual here at the zoo. Both from the guests, and the employees alike,” said Christopher Martin, Vice President of Park Operations for the Toledo Zoo. “We’re talking about a gentleman who ran across thousands of guests over the years, to the point where he’d be out shopping for groceries and he’d have guests and kids run up to him and say ‘you’re the train guy!’”

Martin is also taking the lead on a special project to immortalize Anderson’s contributions. He set up a GoFundMe campaign to collect donations for an animal plaque on the African Animal Carousel. It will be affixed underneath one of the carousel animals -- most likely the ostrich. More than half of the $5,000 goal has been raised so far. If you’d like to contribute, you can donate on the GoFundMe page, or contact the zoo directly at (419) 385-5721. Martin says the zoo is also welcoming guests and employees to share their stories about how Ray Anderson has left an impact on their lives. You can share them on the GoFundMe page, or on their Facebook. The stories will be collected and compiled into a book for Anderson’s widow.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk past sign displayed for Ohio's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State...
Ohio announces 1st $1 million Vax-a-Million lottery winner
Ohio’s COVID map is no more
Michael Kohn, 19, and three juveniles were arrested for allegedly stealing purses from two...
Four people arrested in Monday morning purse robberies at two Toledo stores
Temperance man breaks fifth Guinness World Record
The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
‘A whirlwind’: 1st Ohio vaccine lottery winners speak out

Latest News

Neither plans to retire anytime soon
Two women celebrate 50 years of employment at Toledo company
Ohio governor pushes to grant more pardons
Ohio governor pushes to grant more pardons
A minor criminal conviction can follow someone for decades and hold them back in life. But...
Ohio governor pushes to grant more pardons
Neither of them are planning to retire anytime soon
Two women each celebrate a half century on the job at local business
The newest Holland Huckleberry is the first female out of the four groundhogs owned by the Hoags.
New Holland Huckleberry to lead Groundhog Day