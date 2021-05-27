TPS reaches agreement with teacher’s union

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools and the union representing teachers in the district have come to a three-year agreement ahead of the 2021-2022 school year, the organizations announced Thursday.

The deal comes with a 2.5% salary increase in the first year, and teachers and paraprofessionals will receive a $1,000 bonus in recognition of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Substitute teachers will receive a $500 bonus.

Another $1,000 bonus will be handed out in 2023, and another 2% salary increased starting January of 2024.

The school board approved the deal Thursday morning, with members of the Toledo Federation of Teachers voting on it afterward.

