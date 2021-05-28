Traffic
5/28: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

40 mph NE winds making it feel like 40s Friday
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Hang on to your hats! It’s a rainy, breezy and downright chilly lead-in to the holiday weekend. Northeast winds up to 40 mph have prompted lakeshore flood warnings today, and windchills in the 40s will persist through rounds of rain. Over 1″ is possible through Saturday as scattered showers linger, mostly south and east. A warmup is in store, however -- partly sunny and mid-70s by Memorial Day.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

5/27/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
