5/28/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Windy and cold, chance of rain showers, lows in the lower 40s. SATURDAY: Still windy with northeast winds gusting over 35 mph, cloudy early with a chance of rain showers (mainly east of I-75), slowly clearing from west to east, highs in the lower 60s west and lower 50s east. SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, still a bit breezy, a bit warmer, highs in the mid to upper 60s. MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy, not as breezy, warmer, highs in the mid 70s.