5/28/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

SLOWLY WARMING UP OVER THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND
By Jay Berschback
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TONIGHT: Windy and cold, chance of rain showers, lows in the lower 40s. SATURDAY: Still windy with northeast winds gusting over 35 mph, cloudy early with a chance of rain showers (mainly east of I-75), slowly clearing from west to east, highs in the lower 60s west and lower 50s east. SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, still a bit breezy, a bit warmer, highs in the mid to upper 60s. MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy, not as breezy, warmer, highs in the mid 70s.

5/28/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Rainy, breezy and chilly to close out the week... but warming slowly through the holiday...
