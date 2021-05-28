Cedar Point closing early due to weather conditions
The park announced it would close at 2 PM on Friday.
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point took to social media on Friday to announce they would be closing early -- at 2 PM -- due to the weather conditions.
High winds and heavy rains Friday morning and into the afternoon have caused serious lakeshore flooding along Lake Erie.
Nearby Port Clinton declared a state of emergency, urging everyone to say off the roadways and telling pedestrians to use caution as the high waters dislodged manhole covers and other debris.
