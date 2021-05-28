Traffic
Cedar Point closing early due to weather conditions

The park announced it would close at 2 PM on Friday.
(WILX)
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point took to social media on Friday to announce they would be closing early -- at 2 PM -- due to the weather conditions.

High winds and heavy rains Friday morning and into the afternoon have caused serious lakeshore flooding along Lake Erie.

Due to weather conditions, Cedar Point will close at 2:00 p.m. today, May 28.

Posted by Cedar Point on Friday, May 28, 2021

Nearby Port Clinton declared a state of emergency, urging everyone to say off the roadways and telling pedestrians to use caution as the high waters dislodged manhole covers and other debris.

