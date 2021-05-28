Traffic
Central State hosting grape vineyard workshop in Bowling Green

The Central State University Extension is hosting a free training for beginning farmers on how to establish a grape vineyard in Bowling Green.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Central State University Extension is hosting a free training for beginning farmers on how to establish a grape vineyard in Bowling Green.

CSU partnered with the Agriculture Incubator Foundation (AIF) Farm in Grape Vineyard Establishment for the training, at 10 a.m. on June 26 at the AIF Farm located at 13737 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green.

In addition to learning about different cultivars of grapes that grow well in Northwest Ohio, participants will also learn how to install the posts and anchor the end row, how to space the vines, and how to install the wires.

The Grape Vineyard Establishment Workshop is free and open to the public. Register at https://forms.office.com/r/3vebhTbMhb  For more information about the Grape Vineyard workshop, contact Michelle Wallace at mwallace@CentralState.edu.

