Ferry services to Put-In-Bay, Middle Bass Island canceled on Friday

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - If you have plans on going to Put-in-Bay or Middle Bass Island on Friday or Saturday, your plans have just taken a pretty significant hit.

Due to the weather and wind on Lake Erie, three ferry services have canceled service on Friday. Miller Ferry, Kelley’s Island Ferry, and Jet Express all announced the cancellations on Friday morning.

Kelley’s Island Ferry also announced it was canceled trips to the island on Saturday as well. Jet Express said it will reevaluate its schedule at 7 a.m. Saturday, and Miller Ferry is advising people to keep checking because there could be further changes.

