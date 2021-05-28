Traffic
Inmates accused of rape indicted by Lucas County Grand Jury

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three Lucas County Jail inmates who are accused of raping a fellow inmate in April were indicted by a Grand Jury on charges of rape and kidnapping.

Vincent Moore, Phillip Brown, and Demonte Sturdevant were indicted earlier this week by a Lucas County Grand Jury. Moore and Brown are scheduled to be in court on June 3, while there is no update on Sturdevant.

According to the indictment, the crime happened around April 22. Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said at the time an inmate housed on the sixth floor of the jail reported to a counselor he was sexually assaulted by three inmates in the same unit. Sources said the inmates used a broom to victimize the 21-year-old man.

“It’s a tragedy, it shouldn’t have happened. We do our best to keep these types of incidents from occurring,” Navarre said. “It was not reported to them right away. There was video of the assault. The video is not great video but it does give us a pretty good idea what did occur.”

