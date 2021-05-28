Local Teens recognized for saving mans life

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -4 local teens are being recognized for rescuing an elderly man.

3 of them attend Washington Junior High.

Earlier this week an elderly man as unloading his car, when he failed to put it into park.

As it rolled backwards, the driver side door pushed him and the front tires ran over his legs and arms.

WLS Superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt tells 13 ABC, “In this day and age when we see something bad happen we see kids pull out their phone and start to record it, rather than jump in and help, and in this situation our three 8th graders jumped into a situation where a man could of lost his life, if they wouldn’t of sprung into action, so we are so proud of these Washington cougars. The students ran to his aid and called for help. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries’

