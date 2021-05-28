Northwest Ohio hit by lakeshore flooding

(WTVG) - High winds and heavy rains have lead to serious lakeshore flooding throughout the areas of Northwest Ohio bordering Lake Erie on Friday.

The city of Toledo issued an alert to Point Place residents, letting them know that the floodgates had been closed and additional pumps brought in by the departments of Sewer and Streets to deal with the rising waters. Cullen Park was also closed as a result of the floodwaters.

Notice to Point Place area neighbors: Strong winds and rain remain a concern in the area. The City of Toledo... Posted by City of Toledo on Friday, May 28, 2021

In the most dramatic response, the city of Port Clinton declared a state of emergency, urging residents to stay off the roadways because of the flooding. City leaders even warned that pedestrians could be at risk, as floodwaters had dislodged manhole covers and over debris that could cause a hazard.

Cedar Point in Sandusky closed early on Friday due to the weather.

Officials across the area are reminding residents to be cautious if they have to venture out into the streets. They are warning drivers to avoid driving through water of unknown depth. Already, police have been called to rescue drivers in Put-in-Bay who were trapped in their vehicle due to the waters.

