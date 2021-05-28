Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Northwest Ohio hit by lakeshore flooding

Cities and towns have issued warnings, closed parks and attractions, and even declared a state of emergency.
Flooding at Cullen Park in Toledo, Ohio on May 28, 2021.
Flooding at Cullen Park in Toledo, Ohio on May 28, 2021.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTVG) - High winds and heavy rains have lead to serious lakeshore flooding throughout the areas of Northwest Ohio bordering Lake Erie on Friday.

The city of Toledo issued an alert to Point Place residents, letting them know that the floodgates had been closed and additional pumps brought in by the departments of Sewer and Streets to deal with the rising waters. Cullen Park was also closed as a result of the floodwaters.

Notice to Point Place area neighbors: Strong winds and rain remain a concern in the area. The City of Toledo...

Posted by City of Toledo on Friday, May 28, 2021

In the most dramatic response, the city of Port Clinton declared a state of emergency, urging residents to stay off the roadways because of the flooding. City leaders even warned that pedestrians could be at risk, as floodwaters had dislodged manhole covers and over debris that could cause a hazard.

Cedar Point in Sandusky closed early on Friday due to the weather.

Officials across the area are reminding residents to be cautious if they have to venture out into the streets. They are warning drivers to avoid driving through water of unknown depth. Already, police have been called to rescue drivers in Put-in-Bay who were trapped in their vehicle due to the waters.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk past sign displayed for Ohio's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State...
Ohio announces 1st $1 million Vax-a-Million lottery winner
Ohio’s COVID map is no more
D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
‘A whirlwind’: 1st Ohio vaccine lottery winners speak out
Michael Kohn, 19, and three juveniles were arrested for allegedly stealing purses from two...
Four people arrested in Monday morning purse robberies at two Toledo stores

Latest News

Ottawa Co. mobile home park evacuated due to flooding
Flooding near the Toledo Yacht Club on May 28, 2021.
Lake Erie Flooding - May 28, 2021
Cedar Point closing early due to weather conditions
State Route 2 closed in Ottawa County due to high water