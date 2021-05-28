Police seek suspect in Central Ave. bank robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local and federal authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a bank robbery suspect Friday.

Law enforcement officials said that shorty before noon on May 28, a lone white male entered the Premier Bank located at 2920 Central Avenue demanding cash and threatening the use of a weapon.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot, traveling north on Drummond Road.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid 30′s to 40′s, approximately 5′9″ with a medium build.

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a white undershirt, blue jeans, black shoes, black gloves and sunglasses.

