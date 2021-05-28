Port Clinton declares state of emergency over lakeshore flooding

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The mayor of Port Clinton is declaring a State of Emergency in the town due to severe flooding off of Lake Erie. All vehicles are asked to stay off the streets until it is lifted.

Additionally, the city says that manhole covers and catch basins are becoming detached in the town and causing a hazard for pedestrians.

Heavy rains and high winds Friday morning have lead to massive waves and high waters which have stopped all ferries to the islands and forced the closure of some roadways.

This is getting really really bad , really really fast .... the worst isn’t even here yet and we still have 24 hrs to go.. Posted by Fisherman's Wharf, Port Clinton, Ohio on Friday, May 28, 2021

