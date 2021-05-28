Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Port Clinton declares state of emergency over lakeshore flooding

By Tricia Ennis
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The mayor of Port Clinton is declaring a State of Emergency in the town due to severe flooding off of Lake Erie. All vehicles are asked to stay off the streets until it is lifted.

Additionally, the city says that manhole covers and catch basins are becoming detached in the town and causing a hazard for pedestrians.

Heavy rains and high winds Friday morning have lead to massive waves and high waters which have stopped all ferries to the islands and forced the closure of some roadways.

This is getting really really bad , really really fast .... the worst isn’t even here yet and we still have 24 hrs to go..

Posted by Fisherman's Wharf, Port Clinton, Ohio on Friday, May 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk past sign displayed for Ohio's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State...
Ohio announces 1st $1 million Vax-a-Million lottery winner
Ohio’s COVID map is no more
D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
‘A whirlwind’: 1st Ohio vaccine lottery winners speak out
Michael Kohn, 19, and three juveniles were arrested for allegedly stealing purses from two...
Four people arrested in Monday morning purse robberies at two Toledo stores

Latest News

Flooding at Cullen Park on May 28, 2021.
Ottawa Co. mobile home park evacuated due to flooding
Flooding at Cullen Park in Toledo, Ohio on May 28, 2021.
Northwest Ohio hit by lakeshore flooding
Flooding near the Toledo Yacht Club on May 28, 2021.
Lake Erie Flooding - May 28, 2021
Cedar Point closing early due to weather conditions
State Route 2 closed in Ottawa County due to high water