Put-in-Bay officer rescues family from their flooded vehicle

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Put-in-Bay police officer helped rescue a family after they drove their vehicle on a flooded road.

This happened Friday morning on Bayview Avenue.

The family was headed home to their house on the east side of the island, when they became stuck in front of Perry’s Monument.

Three adults and three children were in the truck.

Officer Tryone Sanders and a male passenger carried two young girls to safety.

Sanders also helped an adult female from the vehicle to safety.

Put-in-Bay police are advising people to stay off of Bayview Avenue, because it has flooded in multiple spots.

Put-in-Bay firefighters report water as high as 40″ near Perry’s Monument.

