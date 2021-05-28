Traffic
State Route 2 closed in Ottawa County due to high water

(WAFB)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - High water has forced the Ohio State Highway Patrol to close a portion of State Route 2 in Ottawa County.

The Sandusky Patrol Post and ODOT are currently setting up a detour for the portion of SR 2 between State Route 590 and State Route 163 in Oak Harbor, both eastbound and westbound.

High water has also been reported to OSHP on county and township roads in the general vicinity as well. The State Patrol is requesting that anyone traveling avoid this area until further notice.

correction: An earlier draft of this story erroneously stated this was in Sandusky County, rather than Ottawa County.

