WWII Veteran to lay wreath during Memorial Day ceremony

Lt. Thelma Brown, 99, will take part in the observance at Clay High School
At the age of 99, Lt. Brown will lay a wreath during the Memorial Day ceremony at Clay High...
At the age of 99, Lt. Brown will lay a wreath during the Memorial Day ceremony at Clay High School.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Second Lieutenant Thelma Brown has a scrapbook filled with pictures taken during at her time in the U.S. Army. That was during the final year of WWII in 1945.

Lt. Brown was stationed at Camp Atterbury after completing training at Ft. Knox.
Lt. Brown was stationed at Camp Atterbury after completing training at Ft. Knox.(Tony Geftos)

After training at Ft. Knox, Lt. Brown was stationed at Camp Atterbury in her home state of Indiana. Looking back, Lt. Brown, who now lives in Oregon, Ohio, remembers her patients and how she helped them heal from war wounds.

“He had all the injuries to his jaw and he couldn’t drink out of a cup for five years,” she said about one soldier in a photograph.

Lt. Thelma Brown served as a U.S. Army Nurse during WWII
Lt. Thelma Brown served as a U.S. Army Nurse during WWII(Tony Geftos)

Monday, May 31, 2021, at 11:00 AM, Lt. Brown will lay a wreath at the WWII Memorial during a Memorial Day ceremony outside Clay High School. At the age of 99, she is still humbled to be part of history.

“I’m real proud that I’m being honored. To me, I think I’ve received a lot more than I really deserve,” said Lt. Brown.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

