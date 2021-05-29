05/29/2021: Haleigh’s Saturday Morning Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Winds continue to howl from the northeast for your Saturday, with sustained winds between 15 to 25 mph. Some wind gusts up to 35 mph are expected. Plan on a cooler day, with a high of 60 degrees. There’s a small chance for light showers for our southern counties this morning. You’ll be able to enjoy more sunshine by this afternoon. Overnight lows drop to 46 degrees.

Temperatures warm up slightly and more sunshine is expected on Sunday! Your high temperature will be 67 degrees on Sunday, with an overnight low of 47 degrees.

Memorial Day calls for time outdoors! Monday calls for a high of 74 degrees, and only a few clouds.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.