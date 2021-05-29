Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

05/29/2021: Haleigh’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Windy, Chance of Showers This Morning
By Haleigh Vaughn
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Winds continue to howl from the northeast for your Saturday, with sustained winds between 15 to 25 mph. Some wind gusts up to 35 mph are expected. Plan on a cooler day, with a high of 60 degrees. There’s a small chance for light showers for our southern counties this morning. You’ll be able to enjoy more sunshine by this afternoon. Overnight lows drop to 46 degrees.

Temperatures warm up slightly and more sunshine is expected on Sunday! Your high temperature will be 67 degrees on Sunday, with an overnight low of 47 degrees.

Memorial Day calls for time outdoors! Monday calls for a high of 74 degrees, and only a few clouds.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flood waters in Port Clinton, Ohio on May 28, 2021.
Port Clinton declares state of emergency over lakeshore flooding
Lucas County Jail
Inmates accused of rape indicted by Lucas County Grand Jury
Flooding at Cullen Park in Toledo, Ohio on May 28, 2021.
Northwest Ohio hit by lakeshore flooding
Erie Twp. residents rescued from their flooded neighborhood.
Ottawa Co. mobile home park evacuated due to flooding
Put in Bay
Put-in-Bay officer rescues family from their flooded vehicle

Latest News

Saturday, May 29th - WTVG
Saturday, May 29th - WTVG
5/28/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/28/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/28/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/28/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
5/28/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/28/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast