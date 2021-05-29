Traffic
5/29: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Winds dying down, highs heating up this week
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
After Friday’s wind and lakeshore flooding, the rest of the holiday weekend looks much nicer. Those northeast winds will slow for Sunday, with warmer highs near 70 -- and the mid-70s for Memorial Day. The good grilling weather will continue into the new week, adding a few degrees to the highs each day. Rain chances will replace our drier air starting Wednesday. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible Thursday as we get enough heat and humidity back into the mix, with much more summerlike highs heading into next weekend.

