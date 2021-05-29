Ferry service continues to Put-in-Bay and Middle Bass Island

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Ferry service resumed Saturday afternoon to Put-in-Bay and Middle Bass Island after being halted due to flooding and strong winds.

Miller Ferry and Jet Express both announced Saturday on Facebook that they are continuing service after closing on Friday.

Miller Ferry will be making trips to Put-in-Bay hourly until around 1:30pm and then will resume our half hour schedule. Middle Bass trips are on schedule and they have added an additional 3:30pm ferry leaving Middle Bass and 4:30pm leaving Catawba.

Jet Express announced plans to start running a revised schedule starting with a 1:15pm departure from Port Clinton and a 2:00pm departure leaving Put-in-Bay.

