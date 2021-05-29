Walleye Festival canceled in Port Clinton due to flooding

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The 2021 Walleye Festival in Port Clinton has been canceled for a second year in a row.

Festival organizers made the announcement on Facebook Saturday morning that the 40th Annual Walleye Festival was canceled due to flooding and the State of Emergency issued in Port Clinton.

Waterworks Park is still under two feet of water, according to Port Clinton City officials. They plan to reassess the situation later Saturday and decide if the festival will resume on Sunday.

The Walleye Festival was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more information click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.