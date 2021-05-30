05/30/21: Haleigh’s Sunday Morning Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunshine dominates the forecast today, with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s. A few stray clouds are possible in our southeastern counties. Skies remain mostly clear tonight, with an overnight low of 47 degrees. Get your s’more supplies ready now … it’s a perfect night for a bonfire!

Your Memorial Day calls for a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid-70s. It will be a comfortable, beautiful day to honor loved ones.

Temperatures are on the slow climb this work week! Highs return to the low 80s by the end of the week. There’s a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.

