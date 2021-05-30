Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

05/30/21: Haleigh’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Abundant Sunshine Today - A Nice Memorial Day
By Haleigh Vaughn
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunshine dominates the forecast today, with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s. A few stray clouds are possible in our southeastern counties. Skies remain mostly clear tonight, with an overnight low of 47 degrees. Get your s’more supplies ready now … it’s a perfect night for a bonfire!

Your Memorial Day calls for a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid-70s. It will be a comfortable, beautiful day to honor loved ones.

Temperatures are on the slow climb this work week! Highs return to the low 80s by the end of the week. There’s a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some businesses had to close because of all the water
Some Port Clinton businesses forced to close because of flooding
Lucas County Jail
Inmates accused of rape indicted by Lucas County Grand Jury
Anjuan Hare III
Toledo grandmother sentenced to 15-life in murder of grandson
Put in Bay
Put-in-Bay officer rescues family from their flooded vehicle
The suspect from a robbery at Premier Bank on Central Ave. in Toledo, Ohio May 28, 2021.
Police seek suspect in Central Ave. bank robbery

Latest News

Haleigh's Sunday Morning Forecast - May 30th
Haleigh's Sunday Morning Forecast - May 30th
Winds finally dying down tonight, with great Memorial Day weather ahead! Dan Smith has the...
5/29: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
5/29: Dan's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Winds finally dying down tonight, with great Memorial Day weather ahead! Dan Smith has the...
5/29: Dan's Saturday Evening Forecast