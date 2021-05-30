Traffic
5/30: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Mid-70s Memorial Day; stormy midweek ahead
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Memorial Day weekend will end on a much calmer note than it started on, with highs in the mid-70s and southwest winds up to 15 mph -- great grilling weather all around! Tuesday will carry a small rain chance, ramping up to likely showers/storms for Wednesday and a brief dent in our warming trend -- with more scattered storms to close out the week. The first weekend of June looks much warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and plenty of sun.

