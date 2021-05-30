Traffic
Man dies in Monroe County rollover crash

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - A man has died after a crash in Monroe County, Michigan on Saturday.

According to the City of Monroe Police Department, two men were traveling southbound on I-75 near Front Street in a pickup truck when the driver hit a construction sign and lost control. That’s when it went off the side of the road and rolled over.

One of the men died from the crash. Their identities have not yet been released.

The Monroe Police Department, Monroe Fire Department, and other emergency services responded to the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to contact the Monroe Police Department at 734-243-7500.

