Motorcyclist dies after crash in West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a Sunday evening crash in Toledo. According to police at the scene, it happened at 6:13pm on Dorr St. and Sibley Rd. A 62-year-old man riding a motorcycle was driving east on Dorr St. when he was struck by a GMC Yukon turning left from Sibley onto Dorr.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.