Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies after crash in West Toledo

Fatal motorcycle crash in Toledo, Dorr & Sibley
Fatal motorcycle crash in Toledo, Dorr & Sibley(WTVG)
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a Sunday evening crash in Toledo. According to police at the scene, it happened at 6:13pm on Dorr St. and Sibley Rd. A 62-year-old man riding a motorcycle was driving east on Dorr St. when he was struck by a GMC Yukon turning left from Sibley onto Dorr.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Monroe County rollover crash
Some businesses had to close because of all the water
Some Port Clinton businesses forced to close because of flooding
Lucas County Jail
Inmates accused of rape indicted by Lucas County Grand Jury
The couple had to cancel their wedding due to COVID, then the second was flooded. Last minute...
Third time’s the charm: Couple get hitched after venue flooded, pandemic delay
Anjuan Hare III
Toledo grandmother sentenced to 15-life in murder of grandson

Latest News

Man dies in Monroe County rollover crash
The couple had to cancel their wedding due to COVID, then the second was flooded. Last minute...
Third time’s the charm: Couple get hitched after venue flooded, pandemic delay
flooded
Flooded wedding gets second chance at love
Port Clinton Flooding 052821
Port Clinton Flooding 052821