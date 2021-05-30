Traffic
Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in Fla. banquet hall shooting

By Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida say two people have died and 20 to 25 people have been injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall.

News outlets report the gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah.

The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert.

A police official says three people got out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

Two people died at the scene. As many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment.

No arrests were immediately announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

