Third time’s the charm: Couple get hitched after venue flooded, pandemic delay

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Friday’s flooding left a lot of people dealing with damage on Saturday morning, but maybe no one more than the Held’s. Jacob and Becca were supposed to get married in Port Clinton on Saturday before they were evacuated from their venue on Friday.

“It’s just the perfect day. It just is,” says Becca Trautwein, now Held.

These nuptials are a long time coming for Jake and Becca Held. Their first wedding attempt was called off last year due to COVID. But round two at Camp Perry also didn’t go as planned.

The wedding was already being set up when floods reached the doors of the venue and everyone was evacuated, including out of town guests. The bride’s brother, Ryan Trautwein, and Andy Ward, with Ward Catering, teamed up to get all the gear through the rising water.

“Everybody just came together. It’s just a great little thing that happened and we’re very blessed to be able to do all this,” says Ryan.

Trautwein’s truck’s muffler flooded after driving through three foot high water, but luckily, that was an easy fix... and the worst of the damage.

“It was a hectic day. I can’t imagine what the bride and groom were going through. We’re here to make out clients happy, so that’s what we did,” says Ward.

But third time was the charm, as Elk’s Lodge in Fremont opened their doors for the couple and their 150 guests. And after the struggle just to tie the knot... marriage should be easy, right?

“One of the most important things about marriage is that you come together as a couple and you work together ... they keep moving forward and they don’t give up,” says Jake’s aunt, Betsy Lenhart.

“They love each other, and they’re happy with each other,” says Ryan’s daughter and bridesmaid, Emily Trautwein.

“People are great. There’s still good in this country. Good in this world. And it’s great to see it,” says Jake.

