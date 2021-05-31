19-year-old, 16-year-old hospitalized following stabbing incident

WALBRIDGE, Ohio (WTVG) - A 19-year-old man and 16-year-old boy are in stable condition at a local hospital following a stabbing incident Monday morning in Walbridge. Police are not sure what led up to the stabbing. On scene, Walbridge police did find a knife with blood on it that they believe to have been used in the attack. The 16-year-old was found near the driveway of a home on the 300 block of Clayton Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting and no charges have been filed. The names of the two males involved have not been released.

