Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Business owners hosting Oregon vendor market

Business owners hosting Oregon vendor market
Business owners hosting Oregon vendor market(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oregon business owners are hosting an outdoor vendor and shopping event this weekend with more than 100 vendors, according to organizers.

It’s an opportunity for small businesses, artists, and individual sellers to showcase their products and talents. “Stroll, Shop, Dine at the Shrine” will sell handcrafted products, candles, health and wellness items, fine art, baked goods, and more.

The free event kicks off Saturday, June 5, at the large lot of Our Lady of Toledo Shrine. It’s located at 655 S. Soy Road in Oregon. It runs from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Along with the local vendors, 10 food trucks will be there for shoppers.

“Our focus is to build up local small businesses in NW Ohio and provide a fun environment for them to showcase their products and services to the Oregon community while also bringing awareness to Oregon’s best-kept secret... the gorgeous 20-acre grounds of Our Lady of Toledo Shrine,” said event organizes Rebecca Tansel and Taylor Holloway in a press release.

Click here for additional details and future events.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash in Toledo, Dorr & Sibley
Motorcyclist dies after crash in West Toledo
Man dies in Monroe County rollover crash
The couple had to cancel their wedding due to COVID, then the second was flooded. Last minute...
Third time’s the charm: Couple get hitched after venue flooded, pandemic delay
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend
A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom

Latest News

One dead, one hospitalized in Lenawee County crash
Police responding to a stabbing incident in Walbridge, OH.
Two teens hospitalized in Memorial Day stabbing
Suspected assault in quiet neighborhood in Wallbridge, two males hospitalized
Suspected assault in quiet neighborhood in Wallbridge, two males hospitalized
The Monroe County KOA was booked as people couldn't wait to get outdoors.
Memorial Day weekend: After a year of isolation, families flock to campgrounds