Business owners hosting Oregon vendor market

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oregon business owners are hosting an outdoor vendor and shopping event this weekend with more than 100 vendors, according to organizers.

It’s an opportunity for small businesses, artists, and individual sellers to showcase their products and talents. “Stroll, Shop, Dine at the Shrine” will sell handcrafted products, candles, health and wellness items, fine art, baked goods, and more.

The free event kicks off Saturday, June 5, at the large lot of Our Lady of Toledo Shrine. It’s located at 655 S. Soy Road in Oregon. It runs from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Along with the local vendors, 10 food trucks will be there for shoppers.

“Our focus is to build up local small businesses in NW Ohio and provide a fun environment for them to showcase their products and services to the Oregon community while also bringing awareness to Oregon’s best-kept secret... the gorgeous 20-acre grounds of Our Lady of Toledo Shrine,” said event organizes Rebecca Tansel and Taylor Holloway in a press release.

