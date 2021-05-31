Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

May 31st Weather Forecast

Rain Returns Mid-Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy with a high in the middle 70s today. There is a chance for an isolated shower on Tuesday with a high in the upper 70s. Rain is likely on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Highs will be in the 80s Friday into the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Another heat wave is possible next week with highs returning to the low 90s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash in Toledo, Dorr & Sibley
Motorcyclist dies after crash in West Toledo
Man dies in Monroe County rollover crash
The couple had to cancel their wedding due to COVID, then the second was flooded. Last minute...
Third time’s the charm: Couple get hitched after venue flooded, pandemic delay
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend
A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom

Latest News

May 31st Weather Forecast
May 31st Weather Forecast
Mid-70s for Memorial Day, but a stormy midweek in store. Dan Smith has the latest.
5/30: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast
5/30: Dan's Sunday 11pm Forecast
Mid-70s for Memorial Day, but a stormy midweek in store. Dan Smith has the latest.
5/30: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast