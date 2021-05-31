May 31st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy with a high in the middle 70s today. There is a chance for an isolated shower on Tuesday with a high in the upper 70s. Rain is likely on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Highs will be in the 80s Friday into the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Another heat wave is possible next week with highs returning to the low 90s.

