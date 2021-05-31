Memorial Day weekend: After a year of isolation, families flock to campgrounds

PETERSBURG, Mich. (WTVG) - For many Americans, Memorial Day weekends can be a time to enjoy freedoms that so many fought for. Families at the Monroe County KOA Campground stuck to the time-honored tradition of camping for the three-day weekend.

“I’ve camped my whole life, I don’t see spending summers any other way,” says Tony Garofalo.

Garofalo is camping at KOA for the weekend. Three generations of the family are together.

The KOA is capping admission at 70% to allow for spacing, and all available spots are filled.

“This weekend is our busier weekend. A lot of people have came out. They just want to get out of the house and enjoy the outside,” says Sara Konieczny, the KOA’s supervisor of activities.

“Over the pandemic, more people have gotten campers because they want to go out more, so now campgrounds are full and everything,” says Olivia Smith, Garofalo’s niece.

The Garofalo-Smith family typically go camping together three times every summer. They had to skip last year.

“They don’t want to be inside anymore. They just want to get out and enjoy. Get the family out. That’s why we’re here,” says Garofalo’s father, Tony Garofalo, Sr.

After a year of being cooped up and kept apart from family and friends, there’s nothing that can heal the soul quite like a campfire.

Across the campground, three little boys are enjoying their time at the KOA. Roman Buffa, Brantley Sova, and Brady Sova are s’mores connoiseurs with very specific tastes.

“I like mine burnt and sometimes golden,” says Brantley.

Roman and Brady both enjoy theirs golden.

These little nuggets are just too cute! They were nice enough to sit down for an interview about camping, but they know where to draw the line! I guess I'm on my own for dinner. Posted by Kayla Molander 13abc on Sunday, May 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.