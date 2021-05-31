One dead, one hospitalized in Lenawee County crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead and another has serious injuries after a car crash in Lenawee County.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, two men were traveling southbound on Lipp Highway in a 2003 Lexus around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The driver, a 48-year-old Blissfield man, lost control of the car on the gravel road — causing it to go off the road into a ditch. The passenger, a 78-year-old man from Blissfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition, police said. Their identities have not been released.

Investigators said it’s unclear whether alcohol was a factor in the crash but both men were wearing seatbelts at the time.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

