Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

One dead, one hospitalized in Lenawee County crash

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead and another has serious injuries after a car crash in Lenawee County.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, two men were traveling southbound on Lipp Highway in a 2003 Lexus around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The driver, a 48-year-old Blissfield man, lost control of the car on the gravel road — causing it to go off the road into a ditch. The passenger, a 78-year-old man from Blissfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition, police said. Their identities have not been released.

Investigators said it’s unclear whether alcohol was a factor in the crash but both men were wearing seatbelts at the time.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash in Toledo, Dorr & Sibley
Motorcyclist dies after crash in West Toledo
Man dies in Monroe County rollover crash
The couple had to cancel their wedding due to COVID, then the second was flooded. Last minute...
Third time’s the charm: Couple get hitched after venue flooded, pandemic delay
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend
A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom

Latest News

Police responding to a stabbing incident in Walbridge, OH.
Two teens hospitalized in Memorial Day stabbing
Suspected assault in quiet neighborhood in Wallbridge, two males hospitalized
Suspected assault in quiet neighborhood in Wallbridge, two males hospitalized
The Monroe County KOA was booked as people couldn't wait to get outdoors.
Memorial Day weekend: After a year of isolation, families flock to campgrounds
weekend
Memorial day weekend camping