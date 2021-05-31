Traffic
Sylvania Farmer’s Market opening in new location

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Farmer’s Market is set to open for the season this week and the Downtown Sylvania Association is holding an opening ceremony to mark the occasion.

The opening ceremony will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the market’s new location at the Harroun Community Park in Sylvania. The change in location is in an effort to give more space to vendors and offer visitors a shelter with picnic tables, on-site parking, and a view of the historic Lathrop House.

The opening ceremony will have around 30 farmer and vendor booths, live music, food trucks, and family-friendly activities.

The Farmer’s Market will be held weekly on Tuesdays from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 until October 12.

