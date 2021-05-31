Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Tasmanian devils born on Australian mainland for first time in 3,000 years

This photo shows a Tasmanian devil at the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales,...
This photo shows a Tasmanian devil at the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales, Australia.(Source: Aussie Ark via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tasmanian devils are making a comeback on Australia’s mainland.

Seven baby Tasmanian devils, known as joeys, were recently born in a wildlife sanctuary in New South Wales.

It’s the first time baby devils were born on the mainland in 3,000 years since dying out.

The baby marsupials are about the size of shelled peanuts inside their mothers’ pouches.

Once they’re grown, they can actually help the environment, according to researchers.

Their reintroduction will help control populations of feral cats and foxes that hunt other endangered species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash in Toledo, Dorr & Sibley
Motorcyclist dies after crash in West Toledo
Man dies in Monroe County rollover crash
The couple had to cancel their wedding due to COVID, then the second was flooded. Last minute...
Third time’s the charm: Couple get hitched after venue flooded, pandemic delay
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend
A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom

Latest News

President Joe Biden: "This is an opportunity for the wealthy to stay wealthy, the poor to have...
LIVE: Memorial Day ceremony: Biden commemorates fallen veterans at Arlington Cemetery
Yehiyeh Sinwar, second left, the top Hamas leader in Gaza, and the head of the Egyptian General...
Hamas says Gaza calm depends on Israeli actions in Jerusalem
LIVE: Biden, Harris Memorial Day wreath-laying, remarks
Military spouses find healing with 'therapeutic' songwriting program
Military spouses find healing with ‘therapeutic’ songwriting program