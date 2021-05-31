Traffic
Volunteers Lend A Hand To Clean Up After Port Clinton Flooding

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Volunteers spent their Memorial Day cleaning up along the lakeshore in Port Clinton following Friday’s flooding.

According to Ottawa County EMA, the weekend was spent pumping the water out of the area where the food and merchandise vendors were set up for the Walleye Festival. It seemed to be the waves that did the most damage.

“We had waves rolling in right over city beach and that. Covering Perry Street and coming right into here,” said Fred Petersen, Director of the Ottawa County EMA. “The water came in faster than we could move it out.”

The agency has a volunteer corp that it called on to help with the clean-up.

Chris Campbell and her friends showed up at noon to grab some bags and a wagon and start picking up debris.

“It’s devastating, I have lived here all of my life and we have rain every year but this year the flooding is devastating,” said Campbell. “And I feel incredibly sad for these vendors who’ve lost everything.”

Anita Wollen and her husband spent the morning trying to salvage whatever they could from their toy tent.

“It’s just a 6-thousand dollar loss at least not to mention my truck and my trailer over there it was flooded out.”

The good news is that if they can get everything cleaned up and dried out, the city intends to host the annual Walleye Festival starting Thursday, June 3.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

