Motorcyclist urges drivers to pay attention to bikers

James Burda survived after being thrown off his bike while riding.
By Christina Williams
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With summer approaching, more motorcyclists are hitting the streets. Just this weekend, there were multiple accidents involving motorcycles, including one where a man died in a crash on Dorr Street in Toledo.

Another man was thrown from his bike while riding down Reynolds Road. He survived the crash and is now speaking out urging everyone to pay attention.

James Burda considers himself lucky. On Sunday he was riding on S. Reynolds, when another driver moved into his lane, clipping the side of Burda’s leg. Burda was thrown from his bike and then rolled nearly 15 feet from the curb.

The driver took off before police arrived, leaving Burda and his bike on the side of the road. The rider has road rash on his head and down his arm, a bruised sternum, and three cracked ribs. He’s recovering but wants to use this moment to urge all drivers to be mindful when they are on the road.

Burda has been riding bikes for 20 years and he’s completed a motorcycle safety course. He says he’ll get back on his bike soon but fears all of the other people driving distracted pose a risk to the other motorcyclists.

He’s simply asking everyone to slow down, use caution, and focus on driving when they are behind the wheel.

According to a police report, the driver was contacted by police and issued a citation for the crash. Burda says a Good Samaritan who witnessed the accident followed the driver who took off and got the license plate to report to police.

