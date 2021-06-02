Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a suspect has been arrested in the investigation of a boy reported missing last week in Houston.

A child’s body was discovered Tuesday night at a motel in Jasper, and Houston police say they believe that it belongs to missing child Samuel Olson.

They’re awaiting a medical examiner’s report for confirmation.

Samuel was reported missing by his father’s girlfriend, who said the boy’s mother took him, but police said they don’t believe that’s true.

The girlfriend, Theresa Balboa, was arrested at the motel and police expect to file evidence tampering charges against her.

Police had been searching for Samuel, who was reported missing May 27.

Houston police Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite told the Houston Chronicle, however, that the last confirmed sighting of the boy was April 30 at his school.

Family members say Samuel would have turned 6 over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Carlye of Toledo won the June 2 drawing of Ohio's Vax-A-Million lottery. [Photo: Gov....
‘I’m still dreaming’: Toledo man wins Vax-A-Million drawing
Three people were shot in the parking lot of a West Toledo bar on Wednesday, June 2.
Four people shot, one person hit by car during shooting at West Toledo bar
It is a massive mural being painted on dozens of silos in Toledo
Work begins on massive mural that will shine a national spotlight on Toledo
Authorities in Michigan were able to locate a missing toddler with the help of a helicopter and...
WATCH: Rescuers locate missing Michigan toddler
Six people were shot at a party in southwestern Ohio early Wednesday by a masked gunman who...
Mass shooting at ‘celebration of life’ hospitalizes 6 in Ohio, shooter at large

Latest News

There have been multiple break-ins at homes in Bath, Richfield, Stow and Akron and all involved...
Housing market continues to ramp up demand and dwindling supply
New township hall and police station
Washington Twp. considers corner of Shoreland and Summit for new township hall and police station
Washington Township trustees want to build a new township hall and police station
New township hall and police station
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Del.,...
Bidens mark first lady’s birthday with leisurely bike ride
President Joe Biden is trying to break a logjam with Republicans on how to pay for...
Biden offers tax deal to Republicans in infrastructure talks