Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

FBI agent charged in off-duty shooting of man on subway

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Court records show an FBI agent has been charged with attempted murder in the off-duty shooting of another man on a Metro subway train last year in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

Agent Eduardo Valdivia made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County Circuit Court on charges including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Valdivia was released on personal recognizance. Prosecutors didn’t object.

Lawyer Robert Bonsib tells The Associated Press that his client has served the community for the past decade and was confronted on the morning of the shooting by a man who threatened his safety.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Carlye of Toledo won the June 2 drawing of Ohio's Vax-A-Million lottery. [Photo: Gov....
‘I’m still dreaming’: Toledo man wins Vax-A-Million drawing
Three people were shot in the parking lot of a West Toledo bar on Wednesday, June 2.
Four people shot, one person hit by car during shooting at West Toledo bar
It is a massive mural being painted on dozens of silos in Toledo
Work begins on massive mural that will shine a national spotlight on Toledo
Authorities in Michigan were able to locate a missing toddler with the help of a helicopter and...
WATCH: Rescuers locate missing Michigan toddler
Six people were shot at a party in southwestern Ohio early Wednesday by a masked gunman who...
Mass shooting at ‘celebration of life’ hospitalizes 6 in Ohio, shooter at large

Latest News

There have been multiple break-ins at homes in Bath, Richfield, Stow and Akron and all involved...
Housing market continues to ramp up demand and dwindling supply
New township hall and police station
Washington Twp. considers corner of Shoreland and Summit for new township hall and police station
Washington Township trustees want to build a new township hall and police station
New township hall and police station
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Del.,...
Bidens mark first lady’s birthday with leisurely bike ride
President Joe Biden is trying to break a logjam with Republicans on how to pay for...
Biden offers tax deal to Republicans in infrastructure talks