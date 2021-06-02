Health mandates remain in effect for Ohio nursing homes, assisted living facilties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - As Ohio lifts many of its guidelines and rules related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the mask mandate, there are still rules in place directly relating to nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are still required to notify residents, guardians, and sponsors of a positive or probable case of COVID-19 in the facility.

Visitors to Residential Care Facilities will still be allowed, but they must continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure, and their names and addresses must be collected. Face coverings and social distancing are required, and each resident is allowed a maximum of two visitors per visit. Contactless visits are encouraged, but full vaccinated visitors can engage in close contact while wearing masks.

All schools that provide kindergarten through 12th grade instruction are still required to maintain a reporting system for parents to report positive tests and/or cases of COVID-19. Schools must report the cases to their local health departments, which in turn must report those cases to the Ohio Department of Health each week.

Per the Ohio Department of Health, all of the following mandates remain in effect:

Order to Require Screening for Admission to State Operated Psychiatric Hospitals or to Department of Youth Services Facilities

The Director’s Order Designating The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center a Public Health Laboratory

The Director’s Order to Facilities to Notify Residents, Guardians and Sponsor of Positive or Probable Cases of COVID-19

The Director’s Order Requiring Reporting and Notification Regarding COVID-19 Cases in Kindergarten through Twelfth Grade

The Director of Health’s Order Designating Dayton Children’s Hospital as a Public Health Laboratory

The Director’s Seventh Amended Order to Permit Access to Ohio’s Nursing Homes, with Exceptions

The Amended Director’s Order to Permit Access to Ohio’s Residential Care Facilities, with Exceptions

The Director’s Amended Order for the Testing of the Residents and Staff of all Residential Care Facilities

The Director’s Amended Order for the Testing of the Residents and Staff of all Nursing Homes

While most activities outside of those listed above can be resumed by fully vaccinated individuals, businesses, workplaces, and schools can continue to require masking or social distancing protocols at their discretion.

A federal transportation mask mandate will remain in place through Sept. 13 on commercial flights, trains, buses, boats and in terminals.

The CDC also recommends masking in certain circumstances, regardless of whether someone is fully vaccinated, including in healthcare settings and other forms of public transportation.

Although not required, the CDC recommends those who have not been fully vaccinated to continue to wear masks indoors to protect themselves and others.

