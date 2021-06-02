Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man who shot Reagan is posting love songs on YouTube

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The man who tried to kill President Ronald Reagan in 1981 now has a YouTube channel.

John Hinckley Jr. spent 35 years in a psychiatric hospital after shooting Reagan in 1981. Now, he’s posting love songs.

A judge is allowing it.

Hinckley, now 64, has been living with his mother in Williamsburg, Virginia, since being released from a psychiatric hospital in 2016.

He is going to be back in court Thursday for a status hearing. One thing the court is monitoring is his YouTube channel.

Hinckley asked the court several years ago to share his artistic work with others. Legal documents state that Hinckley was allowed to post his music anonymously, but he was disappointed because he wasn’t getting many views and there wasn’t much feedback.

According to a court order in October 2020, Hinckley asked for permission to upload his singing for the public to see under his name. Legal documents say Hinckley also stated he would like to make money from the music and art,

“I create things I think are good and like any other artist I would like to profit from it and contribute more to my family,” he said, according to the court filing. “I feel like I could help my mother and brother out. I could make money from my art.”

Late last year, a judge ruled Hinckley may “publicly display, under his own name without restriction, his memorabilia, writings, paintings, photographs, artwork or music created by him.”

Hinkley created the YouTube channel, spotlighting his singing while playing the guitar. He has posted five videos of his singing with a few original songs and covers of Elvis Presley and Bob Dylan.

As of Wednesday, the channel has more than 87,000 views and more than 6,400 subscribers.

Hinckley receives mental health treatment, and medication is ordered by the court. He has monthly appointments with the forensic outpatient department.

Courts around the country do not want people profiting from their crimes. There are laws forbidding it, but Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Carlye of Toledo won the June 2 drawing of Ohio's Vax-A-Million lottery. [Photo: Gov....
‘I’m still dreaming’: Toledo man wins Vax-A-Million drawing
Three people were shot in the parking lot of a West Toledo bar on Wednesday, June 2.
Four people shot, one person hit by car during shooting at West Toledo bar
It is a massive mural being painted on dozens of silos in Toledo
Work begins on massive mural that will shine a national spotlight on Toledo
Authorities in Michigan were able to locate a missing toddler with the help of a helicopter and...
WATCH: Rescuers locate missing Michigan toddler
Six people were shot at a party in southwestern Ohio early Wednesday by a masked gunman who...
Mass shooting at ‘celebration of life’ hospitalizes 6 in Ohio, shooter at large

Latest News

There have been multiple break-ins at homes in Bath, Richfield, Stow and Akron and all involved...
Housing market continues to ramp up demand and dwindling supply
New township hall and police station
Washington Twp. considers corner of Shoreland and Summit for new township hall and police station
Washington Township trustees want to build a new township hall and police station
New township hall and police station
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Del.,...
Bidens mark first lady’s birthday with leisurely bike ride
President Joe Biden is trying to break a logjam with Republicans on how to pay for...
Biden offers tax deal to Republicans in infrastructure talks