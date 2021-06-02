Traffic
No mask required for Ohio’s fully vaccinated food service workers

Gov. DeWine lifts mask orders June 2, 2021, except for inside nursing homes and assisted living facilities
Open faced sandwiches reflect the maskless sign of the times at Maumee Bay Brewing Co.
Open faced sandwiches reflect the maskless sign of the times at Maumee Bay Brewing Co.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Inside Ohio restaurants, you can push tables together again, and fully vaccinated employees are no longer required to wear facial coverings. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine lifted the previous health order on Tuesday requiring masks and 6-foot social distancing issued during the pandemic.

“It is so nice to see everybody’s faces. I had hired a bunch of people during the quarantine time, and so I feel like we’re just seeing the bottom half of their face for the first time and they’ve worked here 6 or 8 months,” said Danielle Perkins, General Manager of Maumee Bay Brewing Co.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities will still be required to uphold the previous COVID-19 health order of wearing facial coverings and maintaining six feet of space. The physical distance between tables at Maumee Bay Brewing Co. will also remain by choice.

“We here at Maumee Bay Brewing Company have chosen to keep our tables further spaced. I think that it’s going to be one of those things that nobody realizes how much it bothered them to be on top of people until we start to put ‘em back that close again,” added Perkins.

