Summer travel returns as pandemic restrictions ease

By Alexis Means
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Summer travel is back in full swing. The American Automobile Association says more people are traveling by automobile.

“We have a lot of people who are doing National Park tours. They are able to plan their stops along the way and kind of contain their exposure,” said AAA Retail Manager Cindy Russeau.

Airlines still require you to wear a mask in the airport and on flights. Russeau says it’s important to be flexible and plan in advance.

“Right now we are not seeing those deals that we had out there pre-COVID,” said Russeau.

Travel agents recommend keeping abreast of everything that’s going since COVID state guidelines are always changing.

