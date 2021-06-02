Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Toledo, police department sued for excessive force during May 2020 protests

Nearly two dozen people are taking the City of Toledo and members of the Toledo Police Department to court, accusing them of using excessive force during the protests that erupted on May 30, 2020
By Tricia Ennis and Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Twenty-two people have filed a lawsuit against the City of Toledo and Toledo Police Department, claiming officers used excessive force and violated civil rights during the May 2020 protests in Toledo.

The lawsuit claims the protesters posed no threat or risk to law enforcement officers, who used rubber and wooden bullets against the crowd. “There was no justification for this excessive and unnecessary force against peaceful protestors,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit names the City of Toledo, TPD Deputy Chief Michael Troendle, Officer Robert Orwig, and John Doe Toledo Police Officers 1-35.

Toledo was one of many cities across the nation to see protesters take to the streets in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who was murdered by now-former police officer Derek Chauvin.

The lawsuit claims that rather than keeping the peace and “protecting and facilitating protected free speech and assembly,” police officers “brutalized peaceful protesters, shooting wooden and rubber bullets indiscriminately and directly at people, causing serious injury, pain, and fear.”

On May 30, protesters gathered in front of the Toledo Police Safety Services Building on N. Erie St., where a number of activists spoke. The lawsuit says after the event ended around 4:30 p.m., a “peaceful crowd” marched up N. Erie and turned left on Cherry St., continuing up Cherry and Spielbusch streets, where they were “sprayed with chemical agents and several individuals were wounded with police projectiles.”

After officers and police vehicles left the area, the crowd marched to the corner of Cherry and Bancroft streets, where members of the crowd were allegedly shot with wooden and rubber bullets by a police officer in the gun turret of the Toledo Police SWAT armored tactical vehicle. According to the lawsuit, law enforcement continued to fire wooden and rubber bullets at protesters on Bancroft and Franklin streets, and it continued downtown at the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas building.

The lawsuit, which can be viewed in full below, includes details of specific injuries suffered by the protesters.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

