TPS and WLS will require masks for summer school

School leaders say they want to protected kids who haven’t had access to vaccines
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - School is out for summer, but after a year of online and hybrid learning, many schools are offering summer school, and masks will be required.

TPS and Washington Local Schools are among them.

“We are having the largest summer school we’ve ever had in TPS, and part of that is going to be having our staff and our students continue to wear masks,” said TPS’s Jim Gault.

Ohio’s covid-19 health orders have now expired but many school districts will still require them as a safety precaution to protect kids 12 and under.

“Our staff will be wearing masks and our students simply because not all students have had the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Gault said.

District leaders say they will reassess in the fall.

